In protest over shooting of Jacob Blake, 3 Major League Baseball games postponed

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed in the aftermath of the Sunday shooting in Wisconsin by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, according to multiple reports.

The Seattle Mariners also postponed their game against the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants also decided not to play on Wednesday as well.

The postponement of these baseball games came after the NBA canceled all of Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks put out a statement about their decision.

"Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action," the team said. "So, our focus today cannot be on basketball."

The NBA and NBPA put out a joint statement about the situation.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the statement read.

The WNBA, which has been involved with protests against racial injustice before, canceled its games on Wednesday in solidarity with strikes happening in other sports leagues.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. His family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests against racism and police brutality in Kenosha and elsewhere.

