Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game viewers befuddled over fan's costume

A fan sitting right behind home plate at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday raised some eyebrows during the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals’ National League wild-card game.

The man was seen in the bottom of the first inning wearing a shirt with some complicated patterns and a mascot-type helmet that looked like a mix between the New York Mets’ Mr. Met and Jack Box, the spokesperson for the fast-food chain Jack in the Box.

Baseball fans watching the game immediately took notice.

By the second inning, it appeared the person was moved out of the seat. The giant head might have been blocking the view of those who paid a pretty penny to get those playoff seats. The man also could’ve been distracting Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright as he tried to cruise through the wild-card game.

The TBS broadcast showed him in a different seat by the end of the third inning.

The Dodgers narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series last season for their first title since the 1988 season. The team fought with the San Francisco Giants for the NL West division title, but fell one game short of the crown. For that, they had to settle for the wild-card game.

The Cardinals put together a 17-game winning streak to leap the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres in the final month of the season and secure a playoff spot. St. Louis is one of the hottest teams coming into the postseason and could be dangerous if they get past the Dodgers.

The winner will move on to play the Giants in the National League Division Series.