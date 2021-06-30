MLB fan gets blasted by security guard after running onto field at Yankee Stadium

A fan at Yankee Stadium got slammed to the ground by security after he attempted to run onto the outfield grass on Tuesday night during New York’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

TMZ Sports obtained the video of the incident, which occurred during the sixth inning of the game. The fan decided to hop over the wall and expected to take a run around the outfield grass, but a security guard was there as soon as he stepped onto the dirt near the third baseline.

Two other Yankee Stadium security guards ran onto the field to assist the guard who tackled the fan to the ground. They eventually wrapped handcuffs around the fan’s wrists and took him off the field.

TMZ Sports reported the fan was detained for approximately five hours after the incident happened. However, he reportedly didn’t face any permanent ban from the stadium. The website cited sources saying that he was hit with a citation and was allowed to leave.

The Yankees ended up pulling out an 11-5 victory over the Angels. Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar clobbered solo homers, and Aaron Judge smashed a two-run bomb to lead New York’s offensive outburst.

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI for the Angels in the loss.