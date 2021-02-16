MLB general manager announces wife has aggressive form of brain cancer

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen announced on Sunday that his wife, Nicole, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is an aggressive cancerous tumor on the left front part of her brain. She underwent surgery, but she is still experiencing symptoms.

Hazen said that he knew something was wrong when Nicole suffered a seizure last May. That’s when they discovered the tumor on her brain.

"As resistant as we’ve been to sort of talk about it, we felt like we needed to at some point," Hazen said via the Arizona Republic. "We felt like this was an appropriate time to talk about it and then hopefully we’ll go back to our private approach to figuring out the best way to help Nicole."

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma is very difficult to treat, and the typical life expectancy for patients is between one to two years. Prior to Nicole’s diagnosis in July, she underwent a handful of tests, including multiple MRIs.

Doctors removed a majority of the tumor in August, and then she went through a six-week cycle of chemotherapy and radiation.

Mike and Nicole Hazen, who have lived in Arizona since Mike became the Diamondbacks general manager in 2016, have four sons between the ages of 10 and 15 years old.

"Given the state of the world this last year, working from home and being there for the kids and for Nicole and being able to do our jobs more remotely has sort of been a blessing in that regard," Mike Hazen said. "As the world opens back up and things become less about that, we’ll have to see where we’re at and what’s best for Nicole. That’s going to take precedence over everything else."