MLB commissioner Rob Manfred meets with MLBPA's Tony Clark in 'big step forward,' some argue not enough

Baseball fans were cautiously optimistic Wednesday after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that he and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark met for “several hours” the previous day to discuss the “basis of an agreement” to get the season started.

News of the meeting broke Wednesday afternoon after Manfred issued a statement about his meeting with Clark in Phoenix on Tuesday.

"We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today,” the statement read.

Sources revealed that the proposal will include a 60-game season beginning around July 19 with full prorated pay to the MLBPA.

While nothing official has been agreed to, reaction to the news appeared to be cautiously optimistic.

Still, some viewed the announcement as little to no progress.

News of the meeting came just days after a very public back-and-forth between Manfred and the MLBPA over the commissioner’s comments about the future of the season on Monday.