Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker distracted by fan's nachos after making running catch

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker made a nice catch during Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, before considering celebrating with an impromptu mid-game snack.

During the sixth inning of the game at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park, the Braves' Nick Markakis hit a pop-up into foul territory along the third base line.

Winker came sprinting in from left field and made a solid running catch against the concrete wall that separates the fans from the field.

Winker’s momentum brought him right up to a fan in the first row who was holding a tray of ballpark nachos.

Winker took a long look at the nachos, even briefly reaching out to grab one. He decided against it, however, even though the fan seemed more than willing to share his snack with the big leaguer.

If Winker had decided to indulge, he would not have been the first professional baseball player to take a mid-game “nacho break.”

During a 2013 game, then-Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder came face-to-face with a fan’s nachos after he chased a pop-up into foul territory along the first base line.

Unlike Winker, however, Fielder couldn’t resist helping himself to a bite.