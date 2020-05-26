Ex-MLB All-Star Carl Crawford addresses drownings at his home: 'I'm at a loss for words'

Former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford addressed on Sunday the drownings that occurred at his Houston home earlier this month, saying he was at a “loss for words.”

A 25-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned in Crawford’s backyard pool on May 17. Houston police told the Houston Chronicle the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him.

Police said both were unresponsive when officers arrived at the home and later declared dead at a hospital.

Crawford, 38, wrote a message on Instagram about the deaths.

“My Hearts Heavy,” the message read. “The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine.”

Crawford was not related to the victims who died in the accident.

He was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major league with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also played for the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.