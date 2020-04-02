MLB cancels London Series in June: 'We are facing an unprecedented situation'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the London Series scheduled for June 13-14 between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals would be canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league issued a statement calling off the European series, saying that it will not take place at any time this year.

MLB PLAYERS UNION CONSIDERS PLAYING GAMES WITH NO FANS TO START SEASON, ANGELS PITCHER SAYS

“We are facing an unprecedented situation and nothing is more important than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the statement read.

Baseball fans were holding out hope that the London Series would go on after MLB was forced to cancel the Mexico City Series between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Puerto Rico Series between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins. Both were set to be held in April.

League officials canceled the remainder of spring training and postponed the start of the season until mid-May at the earliest as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement earlier this month saying that he was “committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins” but offered no timetable.

With games in June starting to be called off, it seems less optimistic that the season start will be any time soon.