Major League batters crush record with 1,135 homers in May

Major League Baseball players swatted their way to a new record in May for the most home runs in any month.

MLB batters whacked a whopping 1,135 home runs in May, topping the all-time record of 1,119 set in August 2017, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, hit No. 1,120 to set the new high on Friday night.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich led the big leagues with 21 homers through the end of May, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger with 20 and New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso with 19.

Batters have hit 2,279 home runs this season, a record average of 1.34 per team per game. At that pace, they'll finish the season with 6,508, shattering the mark of 6,105 set two years ago — which topped the Steroids Era high of 5,693 in 2000.

Home runs dipped to 5,585 last season.

Last year, there were 1,889 home runs through May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report