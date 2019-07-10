MLB All-Star Game scoreboard has rough night

The Progressive Field scoreboard might have had the roughest night of anyone or anything at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The giant video board in left field was filled with mistakes, including a few misspelled names, a wrong picture and a pair of incorrect team logos.

One of the incidents included the board showing New York Mets pitcher Jacob de Grom when Jeff McNeil, the Mets outfielder, was batting.

“They had what, two weeks to get ready for this? That can't happen,” McNeil said.

McNeil, who was in his first All-Star Game, came into the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. He told reporters after the game he “didn’t really like” seeing de Grom’s photo up there instead of his.

“I wanted to see my picture up there. I know my family did, too. What are you going to do, I guess, but I don't think that should happen,” McNeil said.

Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl had his name spelled wrong on the board. He was listed as “Davis Dahl.” Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had his name spelled “Wilson.”

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte both had the Atlanta Braves logo next to their names in the starting lineups.

MLB has not commented on the errors on the scoreboard. The American League won the game, 4-3.

The scoreboard was the only ones charged with errors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.