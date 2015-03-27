Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Mitchell, Tuttle set the pace as Northern Iowa beats Toledo 84-81 in overtime

By | Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Deon Mitchell and Seth Tuttle scored a combined 48 points and Northern Iowa held off Toledo 84-81 in overtime Wednesday night.

Mitchell was 8 of 11 from the field with 27 points. Tuttle was 6 of 9 from the field, with 21 points. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Marc Sonnen added 11 points for the Panthers (2-0).

Northern Iowa had a 41-38 lead at halftime, but Toledo was not done.

Julius Brown led Toledo with 23 points. Dominique Buckley was 7 of 11 from the field and had 19 points. Rian Pearson added 18 points and led with six rebounds for the Rockets (1-3).

At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 70. Northern Iowa scored 14 points in overtime.

The game was the first-ever meeting between Northern Iowa and Toledo in basketball.

Toledo is a favorite to win the Mid-American Conference's West Division.