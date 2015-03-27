Mitchell, Tuttle set the pace as Northern Iowa beats Toledo 84-81 in overtime

Deon Mitchell and Seth Tuttle scored a combined 48 points and Northern Iowa held off Toledo 84-81 in overtime Wednesday night.

Mitchell was 8 of 11 from the field with 27 points. Tuttle was 6 of 9 from the field, with 21 points. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Marc Sonnen added 11 points for the Panthers (2-0).

Northern Iowa had a 41-38 lead at halftime, but Toledo was not done.

Julius Brown led Toledo with 23 points. Dominique Buckley was 7 of 11 from the field and had 19 points. Rian Pearson added 18 points and led with six rebounds for the Rockets (1-3).

At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 70. Northern Iowa scored 14 points in overtime.

The game was the first-ever meeting between Northern Iowa and Toledo in basketball.

Toledo is a favorite to win the Mid-American Conference's West Division.