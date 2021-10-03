Missouri fires DL coach Jethro Franklin after 5 games

Mizzou has fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Sunday.

"After a careful review, I believe a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed," Drinkwitz said. "Jethro is a professional and man of high character, and we wish him all the best moving forward."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The program announced defensive analyst Al Davis will move into a full-time coaching role with the defensive line for the rest of the 2021 season.

SB Nation reports Franklin was hired in January 2021 with a decades-long resume as a defensive line coach at both the college and professional levels. He served as DL coach for the Oakland Raiders when Khalil Mack emerged onto the NFL scene, the article states.

His firing also comes less than a day after Mizzou’s embarrassing 62-24 loss to Tennessee at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mizzou is 2-3 overall — defeating only Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State — and has allowed at least 24 points each game.