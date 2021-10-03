Expand / Collapse search
Missouri Tigers
Missouri fires DL coach Jethro Franklin after 5 games

Missouri was blown out on Saturday

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Mizzou has fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Sunday.

"After a careful review, I believe a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed," Drinkwitz said. "Jethro is a professional and man of high character, and we wish him all the best moving forward."

Jethro Franklin was dismissed after Missouri's loss.

The program announced defensive analyst Al Davis will move into a full-time coaching role with the defensive line for the rest of the 2021 season.

SB Nation reports Franklin was hired in January 2021 with a decades-long resume as a defensive line coach at both the college and professional levels. He served as DL coach for the Oakland Raiders when Khalil Mack emerged onto the NFL scene, the article states.

Tennessee running back Jabari Small, center, is chased by Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson, right, and Blaze Alldredge, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. 

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, right, scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.

His firing also comes less than a day after Mizzou’s embarrassing 62-24 loss to Tennessee at home.

Mizzou is 2-3 overall — defeating only Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State — and has allowed at least 24 points each game.