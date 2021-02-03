Chiefs fan, 4, receives well wishes amid fight against brain cancer

People from around the world are lending their support for a Missouri boy, 4, battling Stage 4 brain cancer, according to a report.

Reece Hall, of Kansas City, lived a normal life until his diagnosis. He recently underwent two surgeries to remove a brain tumor and now has to undergo chemotherapy and radiation, Fox 4 of Kansas City reported.

"It’s been a rough couple weeks for us for sure," said his father, Matt Hall.

With his favorite NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, set to play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, members of the organization have reached out to help.

Mitch Holthus, a Chiefs radio announcer and the voice of the team, posted a personal video message for Reece and his younger brother, Calvin, on Facebook ahead of the big game.

"Just imagine the play-by-play ... Reece Hall stands in the pocket and throws it. Touchdown Kansas City! He finds Calvin Hall in the end zone -- creating their own Hall of Fame," he said.

"So this week, going to Tampa we're gonna try to run it back partner, we're gonna try to win Super Bowl LV," Holthus continued. "And if we do, we will show that toughness, courage, love, discipline that you show every day, Reece. Go get 'em, buddy, we're gonna try to win a trophy for you."

Thousands of people posted messages like Holthus' in a Facebook group titled Reece’s Race to Recovery.

Another message came from American pro racer and "Nitro Circus" star Travis Pastrana after he learned Reece also loved to ride motorcycles.

"Stay strong man, a positive attitude hears more than most doctors will ever imagine," he said. "Good luck to you and I hope to meet you sometime in the near future and hope to be back on a bike with you soon."

Matt Hall said messages his family received have "really touched our heart," according to the station.

"It gives us faith. It gives us cheers of joy letting us know that we’ve got a strong faith behind us and a strong community fighting for him," he added.