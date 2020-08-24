Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves stings Big Ten, Pac-12 while announcing executive orders on large gatherings

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a shot at the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences on Thursday while he announced that social gatherings around football stadiums will be prohibited.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss are still set to play football in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reeves said he knew his decision wouldn’t be popular, but at least there would be football.

“There will be no game-day social gatherings around stadiums: rallies, parties, tailgates. It’s no fun, but it’s what allows the athletes to play. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates, than the PAC-12 or Big 10 with no football,” Reeves wrote.

As part of his executive order, stadiums can be at 25% capacity and social gatherings such as pep rallies and tailgates will be prohibited. Reeves also issued a mask mandate.

“Basically at all times unless you're sitting in your seat away from everyone else,” he wrote.

“Some states have opted not to make any effort to play. I believe we have to try. We can't just abandon athletes and culture.”

The SEC has been one of the Power 5 conferences in college football that has yet to postpone its fall sports schedule along with the Big 12 and ACC.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 Conference announced earlier this month they will postpone their fall sports seasons with the possibility of playing during the spring semesters.