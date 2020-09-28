Mississippi State's Mike Leach compares cardboard fans to 'Twilight Zone' episode

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach appeared to be bewildered about the cardboard cutouts that have aligned the seats at some football stadiums this year.

Leach talked about the cutouts during his press conference with reporters Monday – fresh off an upset victory against the national champion LSU Tigers.

“I have to be honest, I haven't quite gotten the hang of the cutout people in the stands," he said. "I mean that's an episode of 'Twilight Zone.'"

The fake people in the stands seemed surreal, Leach said.

Now all of a sudden, we have these people frozen in time sitting there in the stadium enthusiastic expressions on their face, but they can't move.

But he was able to see the levity in the use of the cardboard props. He joked about how the cutouts were seated.

“Do the fake people have a lottery for where they sit?" Leach said. "Because I know this, some of those fake people have way better seats than the others. I want to be one of those fake people on the 50-yard line about row 12, but some of them are still up in the rafters. In this day in age, in these funny times, even a fake person can get screwed."

Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and had five touchdown passes in the 44-34 win. It was also Leach’s first win as coach of Mississippi State.

Mississippi State is now the No. 16 ranked team in the nation and will play Arkansas on Saturday.