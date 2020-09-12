Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi football coach watches game high above the field

Unfortunately, Vardaman came up short against Holly Springs 20-14.

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
A Mississippi high school football coach found a creative way to help his team avoid getting the coronavirus while still calling plays during a game Friday night.

Vardaman High School coach Brennan Pugh, who was in quarantine because of COVID-19, was seen on a lift over the football field during a game against Holly Springs.

It was a different way to attend the game and watch, while still making sure to prioritize the health of the players.

Pugh is in his second season at the high school. The school, which plays in Division 2-1A, did not make the playoffs last year after going 0-11.

“I’m optimistic about this group. Our main goal is to be the most improved team in the state, so we are trying to motivate each player and position group to take on that mentality,” Pugh told the Daily Journal before the start of the season.

Mississippi has seen more than 89,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,685 deaths from the virus.

