Minor league catcher, 27, dies in skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania

Minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday from injuries sustained in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania, his family and team announced. He was 27.

Numata, who was playing in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system, was found unresponsive Friday morning by police in Erie. Numata was a member of the organization’s Double-A affiliate Erie Seawolves.

Police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head, according to GoErie.com. Capt. Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved in the incident.

Tigers’ major league catcher Jake Rogers wrote “Numi” on his hat to pay tribute to his former teammate.

“That will definitely stay,” Rogers told reporters after his game against the Minnesota Twins. “Chace helped me get here and his memory will always be with me.”

Numata was Rogers’ backup when they were in Erie earlier this season.

“This is really tough. I really don't know what to say. He was a beautiful person, and he brought light into the lives of everyone he met,” Rogers said. “I don't think people realize what a great baseball player he was. He forced me to work hard and get better in Erie, because I knew he was always clipping at my heels.”

Numata was in his first season in the Tigers’ organization. He had played 71 games for Erie and six games for the Toledo Mud Hens.

"Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system," Detroit Tigers officials said in a statement. "He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and coaches."

He was drafted in the 14th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies when he was 16 years old. He spent nine seasons in the Phillies’ farm system before moving onto the New York Yankees. He was signed to a minor league deal with the Tigers last November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.