Minor league baseball game halted because of adorable field invader

A minor league baseball game was briefly interrupted Saturday when a young fan ran onto the field.

The game between the Charleston RiverDogs and the Asheville Tourists was stopped when the little girl, named Cecelia, ran across right field and into center field. It's unclear how old Cecelia is but she looks to be about 4 or 5.

FANS WHO RUSHED CODY BELLINGER SAY IT WAS 'WORTH IT,' DODGERS STAR SAYS ANTICS 'COULD BE DANGEROUS'

The Asheville right field then led Cecelia to a Charleston coach who gave her a ball and got her out of there as quickly as possible. She was reunited with her family soon after, according to MLB.com.

Cecelia was then invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch the next night.

Charleston defeated Asheville, 7-4, on Saturday but lost Sunday, 6-1. The two teams split the four-game series.

The youngster invading the field is a far cry from what Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has had to experience over the last few weeks.

Several young fans have hopped the fences and interacted with Bellinger on the field during games.

Bellinger’s teammate Justin Turner has called the antics “ridiculous.”

METS FLUB 'MIRACLE METS' CELEBRATION, DECLARING 2 PLAYERS DEAD WHEN THEY'RE STILL ALIVE

“It’s getting ridiculous,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s just not safe and it seems like they’re getting younger and younger and it’s going around now that nothing’s happening to these young kids. They just kind of get a slap on the wrist. So baseball’s going to have to do something to make it hurt enough to keep fans in the stands and not running out on the field.”