Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Minor league baseball game descends into chaos after home run

Henry Ramos' home run and trash talk ignited the brawl, witnesses said

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A minor league baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks’ affiliates devolved into an all-out brawl between players on both teams.

The Tacoma Rainers, a Mariners affiliate, and the Reno Aces, a Diamondbacks affiliate, were in the middle of a regular season Triple-A West game Friday night when the chaos ensued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Henry Ramos hit a home run in the seventh inning and began to talk trash while he trotted around the bases. He appeared to get into another argument with Rainers infielder Brian O’Keefe as he was rounding second base. Ramos began to jog to third and O’Keefe ran over to confront him.

An umpire tried to get between them but helmets, gloves and punches started to fly.

GIANTS BEAT DODGERS 3-2 IN 11TH ON ERROR, TAKE NL WEST LEAD

Ramos threw his helmet at O’Keefe and then someone tossed a glove in the mix. By the end of the scrum, both benches had cleared. Ramos and Aces reliever Chester Pimentel were ejected, as well as Tacoma’s Donovan Walton, Jose Godoy and Brian Schlitter.

Ramos finished 1-for-3 on the day with two RBI. Reno won the game 13-2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It didn’t appear that any punishment was handed down to any of the players involved as of Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com