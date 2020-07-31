Minnesota Wild: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Minnesota Wild will be gearing up for a challenging qualifier when they take on the Vancouver Canucks in a best-of-five series beginning on Aug. 1.

The Wild are 2-1 this year against the Canucks despite their explosive offense. The performance of veteran forwards like Zach Parise, Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello will likely be the determining factor in Minnesota’s success.

Newly appointed head coach Dean Evason has meshed well since taking over in February. The Wild went 8-4 in their last 12 games before the season was suspended on March 12. He was officially given the job earlier this month.

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (6th)

Record: 35-27-7

Coach: Dean Evason

ROSTER

Forwards:

Ryan Donato, Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Marcus Foligno, Alex Galchenyuk, Jordan Greenway, Ryan Hartman, Luke Johnson, Mikko Koivu, Luke Kunin, Gerald Mayhew, Zach Parise, Victor Rask, Kyle Rau, Eric Staal, Nico Sturm, Mats Zuccarello

Defensemen:

Matt Bartkowski, Louie Belpedio, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Brad Hunt, Brennan Menell, Carson Soucy, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Suter

Goaltenders:

Devan Dubnyk, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mat Robson, Alex Stalock

SCHEDULE

The Wild will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Canucks in a best of five series.

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 2, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 10:45 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9, TBD