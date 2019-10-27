Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse jailed for DWI, weapons charge: police

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of 4th degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Kearse, 25, of Fort Myers, Florida,was pulled over just before 4:00 a.m. after a trooper observed his Mercedes drive around a barricade onto the closed portion of eastbound I-94 at Cedar Ave.

According to the report, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment during his interaction with Kearse and subsequently placed him under arrest.

FLORIDA BEGGER CHARGED WITH THREATENING TO BEAT UP WOMAN WHO WOULDN'T GIVE HER $1

The safety registered a blood alcohol concentration of .10.

The arresting officer would later find a loaded firearm inside Kearse's vehicle, according to the report.

He was booked at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of the two charges and the report added that two other individuals were in the vehicle with Kearse at the time of his arrest.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS' ADAM THIELEN MAKES SENSATIONAL TOUCHDOWN GRAB, SUFFERS INJURY IN END ZONE

Lt. Gordon Shank, a Public Information Officer for the Minnesota State Patrol said the police report isn't available yet because it is currently an open investigation.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement regarding his arrest, saying, "We are aware of Jayron's arrest and are gathering additional information at this time."

Kearse, a 4th year defensive back for the Vikings, was drafted in the 7th round by Minnesota in 2016 after playing for Clemson University from 2013 to 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail, where records show he was booked at 5:27 a.m.