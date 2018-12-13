Minnesota Vikings fan puts team's home stadium up for sale on Craigslist

The Minnesota Vikings had a ton of expectations coming into the 2018 season after being one win away from a Super Bowl berth in January. This year, the team has largely been a disappointment -- and fans have taken notice.

After Minnesota lost 21-7 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, an angry fan posted U.S. Bank Stadium, the $1 billion home of the Vikings, up for sale on Craigslist, the Star-Tribune reported.

“For Sale: Lightly used $1,000,000,000 stadium. Occupant has been a team that only has success in breaking the hearts of the fans. Long history of collecting talent with no ideas on how to use them,” the person wrote as the description.

The person then took a shot at Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a big deal to come to Minnesota in the offseason.

“Included: $84 million QB who can't win against teams with winning records, and is 0-7 on MNF. A league record!”

The person wrote that all “reasonable offers” would be considered.

“Will even entertain ideas to convert to a homeless shelter, as there is a greater chance of one of those folk becoming a success.”

With the loss Monday, the Vikings moved to 6-6-1 on the year – in second place behind the upstart Chicago Bears.

The post had been flagged for removal as of Tuesday, according to KSFY-TV of Sioux Falls, S.D.