Minnesota Vikings: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Minnesota Vikings made 15 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Vikings had a ton of picks in their arsenal and addressed a ton of areas during the draft.

Minnesota first selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson to replace Stefon Diggs on the outside.

Here are who the Vikings chose during the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 1, PICK 22: JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR

The Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Jefferson is presumably the replacement for Stefon Diggs, who the Vikings traded to the Buffalo Bills for a first-round pick earlier in the offseason. The Vikings are set to make Jefferson one of the team’s main targets alongside Adam Thielen.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 31: JEFF GLADNEY, CB

The Vikings selected Jeff Gladney, the former TCU cornerback, with the No. 31 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. At 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, Gladney has arms and hands measuring 31 7/8 and 9 inches, respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.48 40-yard dash time with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, and a 124-inch broad jump.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 58: EZRA CLEVELAND, OL

The Vikings selected offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland with the no. 58 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland spent his collegiate career at Boise State. He was First Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2018 and 2019 and started 40 career games.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 89: CAMERON DANTZLER

The Vikings selected cornerback Cameron Dantzler with the No. 89 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State cornerback had 40 tackles and two interceptions during his final season.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 117: D.J. WONNUM, DE

The Vikings selected defensive end D.J. Wonnum with the No. 117 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wonnum played four years at South Carolina. He had 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his final season with the Gamecocks.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 130: JAMES LYNCH, DT

The Vikings selected defensive tackle James Lynch with the No. 130 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his junior season at Baylor, he had 41 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 132: TROY DYE, LB

The Vikings selected linebacker Troy Dye with the No. 132 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dye was an impact player all four years at Oregon. In 2019, he had 84 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 169: HARRISON HAND, CB

The Vikings selected cornerback Harrison Hand with the No. 169 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand played one season at Temple after transferring from Baylor. He had 59 tackles and three interceptions in 2019.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 176: K.J. OSBORN, WR

The Vikings selected wide receiver K.J. Osborn with the No. 176 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Osborn had 50 catches for 547 yards with five touchdowns in his lone season at Miami.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 203: BLAKE BRANDEL, OL

The Vikings selected offensive lineman Blake Brandel with the No. 203 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Oregon State standout was named to the All-Pac 12 Second Team in 2019.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 205: JOSH METELLUS, S

The Vikings selected safety Josh Metellus with the No. 205 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Metellus played in 13 games for Michigan in 2019. He recorded 74 tackles and two interceptions.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 225: KENNY WILLEKES, DE

The Vikings selected defensive end Kenny Willekes with the No. 225 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He plyed in 13 games for Michigan State in 2019. He had 78 tackles and 10 sacks.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 244: NATE STANLEY, QB

The Vikings selected quarterback Nate Stanley with the No. 244 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stanley played in 13 games at Iowa in 2019. He had 2,951 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 249: BRIAN COLE II, S

The Vikings selected safety Brian Cole II with the No. 249 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cole played in 12 games for Mississippi State for 2019. He had 67 tackles and two sacks.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 253: KYLE HINTON, G

The Vikings selected offensive lineman Kyle Hinton with the No. 253 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hinton played college football at Washburn University.