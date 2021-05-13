Minnesota Vikings 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Minnesota Vikings are a talented team and are poised to take their game to the next level but all of that hinges on the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins will be under pressure coming into the 2021 season to really lead the team to a nice run into the playoffs and build upon the emergence of Justin Jefferson last year. Cousins will also have Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen at his disposal as well.

Minnesota’s defense should also be healthy. Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter and Harrison Smith are expected to be on the top of their games. The team also signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson in the offseason to help bolster that side of the football.

The Vikings open the season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Minnesota will end the season at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

Here’s who the Vikings will be matching up against 2021.

Home Opponents: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Browns, Steelers

Away Opponents: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Panthers, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 144-127-1

Here is the Vikings’ 2021 regular-season schedule: