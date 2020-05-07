Minnesota Vikings 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Minnesota Vikings will try to build upon a successful 2019 season after upsetting the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Vikings, despite losing Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, still have a high-powered offense led by Kirk Cousins and anchored by a supreme running back, Dalvin Cook.

Minnesota may not have Everson Griffen for 2020, but Danielle Hunter came into his own in 2019. The team also has Harrison Smith in the secondary to cause some kind of havoc.

The Vikings will face teams from the AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Here’s who the Vikings will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Away Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 131-123-2

Here is the Vikings’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Vikings’ preseason schedule.

