Minnesota Vikings: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Minnesota Vikings finished 10-6 during the 2019 season.

The Vikings have 12 picks going into the draft. The Vikings acquired a handful of their draft picks through trades. They have received picks the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins.

Last year, the Vikings selected center Garrett Bradbury with the No. 18 pick of the draft. Bradbury played and started in all 16 games for the Vikings.

Here are the Vikings’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 22 overall (from BUF)

First Round, No. 25 overall

Second Round, No. 58 overall

Third Round, No. 89 overall

Third Round, No. 105 overall

Fourth Round, No. 132 overall

Fifth Round, No. 155 overall (from CLE via BUF)

Sixth Round, No. 201 overall (from BUF)

Sixth Round, No. 205 overall

Seventh Round, No. 219 (from MIA)

Seventh Round, No. 249 overall

Seventh Round, No. 253 overall

Here are some of the Vikings’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Anthony Zettel, DE (signed from SF)

Michael Pierce, DT (signed from BAL)

Tajae Sharpe, WR (signed from TEN)

DEPARTURES

Andrew Sandejo, S (signed with CLE)

Jayron Kearse, S (signed with DET)

Laquon Treadwell, WR (signed with ATL)

Linval Joseph, DT (signed with LAC)

Mackensie Alexander, CB (signed with CIN)

Stefon Diggs, WR (trade to BUF)

Stephen Weatherly, DE (signed with CAR)

Trae Waynes, CB (signed with CIN)

Xavier Rhodes, CB (signed with IND)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

David Morgan, TE

Everson Griffen, DE

Josh Kline, OL

Kendell Brothers, LB

Marcus Sherels, CB