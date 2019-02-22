Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns involved in car accident, coach says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Nike athlete, Karl-Anthony Towns, arrives at the Jordan Brand All-Star Celebration on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.  (Omar Vega/Invision for Jordan Brand/AP Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a car accident on his way to the airport Thursday and is questionable for the team's game against the New York Knicks, his coach said Friday.

It’s unclear whether Towns was injured in the accident, but he was excused from shootaround Friday morning to rest at the team’s hotel, coach Ryan Saunders said.

Towns was able to catch a commercial flight to New York City.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native has played and started every game since the Timberwolves selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

This season, Towns is averaging 23.1 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 3.2 assists per game.

