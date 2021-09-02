Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Golden Gophers
Published

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim suffers gruesome injury vs. Ohio State

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State.

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State.

Ibrahim suffered the injury third quarter against the Buckeyes. A replay appeared to show a part of his lower leg pop as he was trying to make a cut. He tried to walk off the field under his own power but went down and had to be tended to by trainers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the fourth quarter, the FOX broadcast showed Ibrahim in a boot and walking back into the locker room under his own power. The exact nature of the injury was unclear.

David J. Chao, the Pro Football Doc for Outkick, wrote on Twitter he believed it was an Achilles rupture tear at first glance.

OHIO STATE'S MIYAN WILLIAMS RUNS FOR LONG TD TO GET BUCKEYES OFF TO QUICK START

"Will be OK in long run but not this season. By video, clear left Achilles tendon rupture. Fairly classic. Season over and surgery," he speculated.

Ibrahim helped keep the Golden Gophers in the game against Ohio State. He had 30 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Minnesota was leading 14-10 at halftime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, he rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in a coronavirus-impacted season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com