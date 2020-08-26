Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of series vs. Orlando Magic after shooting of Jacob Blake

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Prior to the Bucks' decision to boycott the game, ESPN reported that there were discussions within the organization about a potential boycott following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated that "We’re tired of the killings and the injustice."

The game was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and at that time the Bucks still weren't on the court, so NBA officials decided to go into their locker room to check on the players.

According to a report by The Athletic, Bucks players were trying to reach out to the attorney general of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, and the Magic players said that they will not accept a forfeit win after the Bucks left the court.

Shortly after the Bucks' decision to boycott their game, The Athletic also reported that players on both the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are planning on boycotting their Game 5 of their Western Conference series, and ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to have a team meeting to discuss boycotting their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers later on Wednesday night.