Miles Austin to miss 2nd straight, Champ Bailey sidelined again as Broncos visit Cowboys

Dallas receiver Miles Austin will miss his second straight game with a hamstring problem, and Denver cornerback Champ Bailey is still out with a foot injury.

Austin and Bailey were inactive for Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Broncos. Bailey hasn't played all season after injuring his left foot in the second week of the preseason.

Austin has a history of hamstring issues and was hurt again in Week 3 against St. Louis. He sat out last week's game in San Diego. Rookie Terrance Williams will make his second career start in Austin's place.

Cowboys linebacker Justin Durant is out with a groin injury.

Broncos cornerback Quentin Jammer is inactive again after playing his first game last week against Philadelphia.

