Milan signs De Jong from City on three-year deal

AC Milan acquired Netherlands midfielder Nigel De Jong from Manchester City on Friday and signed him to a three-year deal.

De Jong, 27, played 104 matches for City from 2009-12. He previously played at Ajax in the Netherlands and Hamburg in Germany. Capped 63 times for the Dutch, De Jong is an enforcer as a defensive midfielder.

He made his breakthrough with the Netherlands in 2004, and helped the country finish second in the 2010 World Cup.

No transfer fee was disclosed for De Jong, who becomes a major addition for AC Milan after the departures of Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to PSG.