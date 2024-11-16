Move Back
Mike Tyson’s legendary boxing career over the years: PHOTOS
A look back at the legendary career of boxing great Mike Tyson after his return to the ring nearly 20 years after his last professional fight.
- Mike Tyson (R) knocks down Robert Colay during the fight at the Atlantis Hotel & Casino, on October 25, 1985 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mike Tyson won by a KO.read more
- Mike Tyson moves in the ring against Sammy Scaff during the bout at the Felt Forum on December 6, 1985 in New York, New York. Mike Tyson won by a TKO.read more
- (L-R) Mike Tyson, Jesse Ferguson boxing at Houston Field House, Feb 16, 1986.read more
- Mike Tyson (R) throws a punch against Reggie Gross during the fight at the Madison Square Garden, on June 13, 1986 in New York, New York. Mike Tyson won by a TKO.read more
- (Original Caption) Mitch Green's hair goes flying as undefeated Mike Tyson rocks him with a fistic barrage during their May 20, 1986 bout. Tyson won the fight by unanimous decision, running his record to 21 wins and no losses. Nineteen of his wins were by KO's.read more
- Mike Tyson (L) knocks out Jose Ribalta during a bout at Trump Plaza Hotel on August 17, 1986 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mike Tyson defeated Jose Ribalta by a TKO.read more
- A file picture taken on November 22, 1986 in Las Vegas shows Mike Tyson (R) during his fight against heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight world champion in history.read more
- Boxing promoter Don King (left) raises the arm of Mike Tyson after Tyson beat James "Bonecrusher" Smith in a heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. March 7, 1987.read more
- Mike Tyson knocks out Michael Spinks during the fight at the Convention Hall on June 27, 1988 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mike Tyson won the WBC heavyweight title,WBA World heavyweight title and the IBF heavyweight title by a KO 1.read more
- Mike Tyson (right) knocks out Michael Spinks in first round of heavyweight title bout on June 27, 1988.read more
- Mike Tyson (black trunks) in action vs James Tillis (white) during fight at Civic Center on May 3, 1986.read more
- Mike Tyson (R) in heavyweight action, throwing punch vs Donovan Razor Ruddock (L) at The Mirage, Las Vegas, NV on June 28, 1991. (Photo by ) (SetNumber: X41607)read more
- Evander Holyfield (L) and Mike Tyson (R) trade punches 28 June in their WBA heavyweight Cchampionship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Holyfield won by disqualification in the the third round after Tyson bit his ear.read more
- This June 28, 1997 file photo shows referee Lane Mills (L) stepping in as Evander Holyfield (R) reacts after Mike Tyson (C) bit his ear in the third round of their WBA Heavyweight Championship Fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. AFP PHOTO/FILES/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should readread more
- American heavyweight Mike Tyson (L) is directed to neutral corner after knocking down Dane Brian Nielsen in the third round of their 10 round non-title fight in Copenhagen on October 13, 2001. Tyson won by a TKO in the seventh round.read more
- Boxer Mike Tyson of the United States (top R) exhorts Andrew Golota of Poland (not pictured) to continue fighting as referee Frank Garza Jr. raises his hand awarding him a TKO after Golota refused to answer the bell for the third round of their fight at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Michigan, on October 20, 2000.read more
- Mike Tyson (L) lands a left to the head of Britain's Julius Francis during the first round of their Heavyweight bout 29 January 2000, at the Manchester Arena.read more
- Mike Tyson (L) in action vs Frank Bruno at Grand Garden Arena for the WBC Heavyweight Title. Tyson won by technical knockout on March 16, 1996.read more
- Heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson (R) lands a punch into the nose of his opponent Buster Mathis Jr during the 2nd round just before knocking him out in the 3rd during their fight at the Spectrum in Philadelphia on December 16, 1995. Tyson knocked out Mathis in the 3rd round.read more
- Boxing: Henry Tillman on canvas after getting knocked down during fight vs Mike Tyson at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, NV on June 16, 1990.read more
- WBA Heavyweight Title, Mike Tyson (black) in action vs Evander Holyfield (blue) at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV on June 28, 1997. 6/28/1997 (Photo by J) (SetNumber: X53076)read more
- Challenger Mike Tyson (L) of the US swings at Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis of England during the 1st round of their World Heavyweight Championship bout on June 8, 2002 at The Pyramid in Memphis, TN.read more
- Danny Williams, white trunks, and Mike Tyson, black trunks fights each other during a heavyweight match on July 30, 2004 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Tyson loss the fight after he was knocked out in the fourth round.read more
- Kevin McBride looks down at a fallen Mike Tyson during the 6th round of their fight at the MCI Center in Washington, DC on June 11, 2005. McBride won the fight when Tyson failed to answer the bell for the 7th round.read more
- Mike Tyson throws a punch in the third round against Roy Jones Jr. during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- Mike Tyson and Jake Paul exchange punches during their heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States on November 15, 2024.read more
- (L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.read more
