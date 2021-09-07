Expand / Collapse search
Mike Tyson 'scared' to fight Evander Holyfield, Triller CEO says

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield allegedly had a deal in place earlier this year for a fight

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Mike Tyson was accused Tuesday of being "scared" to fight longtime rival Evander Holyfield for the third time in their careers.

Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh told Sky Sports he knows Tyson is getting ready to square off against Lennox Lewis for his next fight. Tyson returned to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. last year in an exhibition bout.

Kavanaugh said he’s "heard" Tyson was scared to fight Holyfield again.

"We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander," the Triller executive told Sky Sports. "There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest. But we can't seem to push it along.

"Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out."

Kavanaugh said there was an offer out to Tyson to fight Holyfield.

The last time Tyson and Holyfield fought was on June 28, 1997. Holyfield won via disqualification after Tyson bit part of his ear off in one of the most iconic moments of both men’s careers.

There have been rumors of a Tyson-Holyfield fight earlier this year, but an apparent deal fell apart. Triller threatened legal action against Tyson for allegedly backing out of the supposed deal, according to The Athletic.

