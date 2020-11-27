Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr: Preview, fight card, times and more

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. return to the ring Saturday in a fight for the ages.

While the fight will be considered an exhibition, both boxing legends don’t appear to be treating it that way, with the trash talk through the media and the intense training both fighters are undergoing to get ready for the heavyweight bout. Both of them have vowed to knock each other out.

“Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks it's an exhibition?” Jones said during an online press conference last month. “Twelve-ounce gloves? No headgear? Really? This is an exhibition? Come on, bruh. Be real.”

MIKE TYSON EATS ROY JONES JR.'S 'EAR' IN THANKSGIVING VIDEO: 'TASTES SO MUCH BETTER THAN EVANDER'S'

Tyson added: “Not a real fight? We got Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones. I’m coming to fight, and I hope he’s coming to fight, and that’s all you need to know.”

Tyson, 54, compiled a 50-6 record during his career. But he hasn’t fought since June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride via a corner stoppage. Tyson said after the fight that he didn’t have “the guts to be in this sport anymore.” His last win came against Clifford Etienne in February 2003.

Jones, 51, finished his boxing career 66-9 with 47 knockouts. His last fight was February 2018 against Scott Sigmon in which he won via unanimous decision.

The fight is a part of Tyson’s Legends Only League, which aims to offer past star athletes a way to play once again.

MIKE TYSON TELLS JIM GRAY THAT HE 'WANTED TO KILL' EVANDER HOLYFIELD WHEN HE BIT OFF HIS EAR

“I’m going to go as long as the league is working,” Tyson said. “I’m going to do this, and I’m going to help a lot of people, and my legend is going to be that I gave a lot more than I took.”

The California State Athletic Commission sanctioned the bout but with several rules. DAZN pointed out that the fight will go eight, 2-minute rounds, the fight will stop if there's a cut and there are no knockouts.

There are several other fights on the card as well. Here’s what to know about the fight.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

WHAT TO KNOW

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

When: November 28, 2020

Start time (ET): 9 pm

How to watch: PPV, FITE TV, Triller

PPV price: $49.99

**

UNDERCARD FIGHTS

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright (Lightweight)

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs Edward Vasquez (Featherweight)

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones (Heavyweight)

**

OTHER MAIN CARD FIGHTS

Hasim Rahman Jr. vs Rashad Coulter (Cruiserweight)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan (Light heavyweight)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson (Cruiserweight)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.