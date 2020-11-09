Mike Tyson used prosthetic penis filled with baby urine to pass drug test, ex-champion fighter reveals

Mike Tyson has long maintained that he never used steroids during his boxing career but during a recent episode of his podcast he did admit to using a prosthetic penis filled with baby urine to pass drug tests.

Tyson spoke to UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky on his podcast "Hotboxin’" and revealed how he would use a "Whizzinator” to avoid testing positive for drugs.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson said, according to MMAmania.com. “I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, 'Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.'”

The 54-year-old boxing legend has consistently defended himself as a clean fighter, but he has not shied away from admitting his use of other drugs. He previously admitted to using the tool to hide his use of cocaine and marijuana in his 2013 book, "The Undisputed Truth."

Tyson is readying for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. later this month in a pay-per-view event taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion's last fight was in June 2005 and he hasn’t held a title since 1996.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.