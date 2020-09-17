Expand / Collapse search
Mike Tyson nearly knocks out trainer in lead-up to Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match

The eight-round exhibition was originally planned for Sept. 12 but is now scheduled for Nov. 28 

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An exhibition match? Not the way Mike Tyson is training.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion is preparing to return to the ring on Nov. 28 in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. but a video of Tyson training on Tuesday shows the 54-year-old legend not holding back.

ROY JONES JR. ON MIKE TYSON EXHIBITION MATCH: ‘I MADE A MISTAKE GOING IN WITH HIM’

An incredibly fit Tyson can be seen sparring with his trainer when he nearly knocks him out with a right hook.

MIKE TYSON ON FIGHT WITH ROY JONES JR: ‘I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO RECAPTURING MY GLORY’

CSAC executive director Andy Foster first said when the match was announced in July that the bout between the two legendary fighters wasn’t about “[taking] each other’s heads off.” But it seems like Tyson hasn’t gotten the memo -- and Jones is noticing.

“He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring,” Jones said in an interview with Sky Sports over the weekend. “If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy.”

The eight-round exhibition was originally planned for Sept. 12 but is now scheduled for Nov. 28  at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

