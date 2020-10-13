Mike Tyson explains behavior in bizarre 'Good Morning Britain' interview

Mike Tyson took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain his odd behavior during a “Good Morning Britain” interview that left viewers concerned about the former undisputed world heavyweight champion’s health.

The 54-year-old boxing legend joined Piers Morgan on Tuesday to discuss his upcoming exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. but viewers were left confused as Tyson appeared to slur his words and lean forward.

MIKE TYSON NEARLY KNOCKS OUT TRAINER IN LEAD-UP TO ROY JONES JR. EXHIBITION MATCH

Tyson took to Twitter later to say that he was just tired.

“Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep,” he said in the tweet.

ROY JONES JR. ON MIKE TYSON EXHIBITION MATCH: ‘I MADE A MISTAKE GOING IN WITH HIM’

“Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

Tyson has certainly been training hard for the eight-round exhibition match against Jones slated for Nov. 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

“Iron” Mike has released several training videos showing that the 54-year-old is in incredible shape.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring,” Jones said in an interview with Sky Sports last month. “If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy.”

Tyson has said that his return to this ring will be an opportunity to “recapturing my glory.”