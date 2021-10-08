Mike Tyson admits he was 'pretty much beaten into submission' to get COVID vaccine

Mike Tyson took up the fight against the coronavirus and got his vaccine, though he admitted he didn’t really want to get the jab.

Tyson, 55, told USA Today on Tuesday he got the vaccine in order to be able to travel overseas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t do it willingly. I’m a little apprehensive of that. I was pretty much beaten into submission to do this because I travel internationally. And if I don’t travel, we don’t eat. So I decided to take the risk and take the shot. And people, they have their own choice. I never got sick," Tyson said.

Tyson told the paper he might have gotten coronavirus because at one point over the last year he was "throwing up water." He insisted he felt great now.

LAMAR ODOM DEFEATS JENNIFER LOPEZ'S EX-HUSBAND IN CELEBRITY BOXING BOUT

The legendary boxer returned to the ring last year in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The same card also helped catapult Jake Paul into the boxing stratosphere. Paul’s brother Logan could be next on Tyson’s list of potential boxing matches in the future.

Tyson said on his podcast "Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson" he would fight either Paul brother in hopes of a $100 million payday.

"For $100 million bucks, they'd do anything. They don't care about getting beat up," Tyson told Freddie Gibbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s been rumored, however, that Tyson is in line to fight Lennox Lewis in December. He was reportedly set to scrap with Evander Holyfield, but that fight was put off at the last minute.