Mike Tyson says Anthony Joshua has to get his mind right before title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr

Boxing legend Mike Tyson said last week that Anthony Joshua’s mind has to be right if he wants to win the heavyweight title back from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tyson made the comments during his “Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson” podcast. Joshua triggered a rematch clause with Ruiz after the British puncher was upset in a bout in June.

“He ain’t gonna win it back if his mind is f----d up,” Tyson said. “His mind’s gotta be right, he’s gotta dedicate his life to doing this. He’s gotta stay away from himself.”

Tyson, 53, then revealed he used to train in the mountains to reflect on his thoughts and face his “demons” alone.

“Are you gonna lay down now? And say, ‘Hey, I don’t want any more.’ Do you stay down and give it up? Or do you believe in it?” Tyson asked.

He added: “You got any f-----g pride? What do you believe in? Do you believe in your ancestors? Your mother, your father, your kids? What do you believe in? “What have you got to fight for? And then it’s up to him, I don’t believe in s—t maybe. I’ve got money. I don’t believe in any of this s—t. And that’s cool too, if it’s not who you are.”

The fight between Joshua and Ruiz is going to happen, but at this point, it’s unclear where and when the rematch will take place.