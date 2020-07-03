Mike Trout unsure about playing in 2020 with baby on the way: 'It's going to be tough'

Mike Trout is the biggest star baseball has to offer and losing him for the 2020 season, in the 60-game sprint that it will be, would be a huge loss for the sport.

Regardless, Trout is more concerned about the safety and well-being of his family. Especially, with a baby on the way.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,” the Los Angeles Angels told reporters during a conference call Friday, according to USA Today. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.”

Trout and his wife Jessica are expecting a baby in August. It’s something that appears to weigh heavily on his mind as he considers playing during the pandemic-shortened season.

“We’re playing it by ear,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.

“I love baseball. I love playing this game. We all want to play. It’s going to come down to how safe we are going to be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next few weeks, we’ve got to reconsider.

“I’ve got to do right by my family. A lot of guys have questions. It’s a tough, crazy situation in this country and in the world. Nobody has the answers.”

If Trout does decide to forgo the season, he would be the biggest name not to appear in their sport. NBA players Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley have already opted out of their seasons. One National Women’s Soccer League team decided not to do their own tournament because of positive coronavirus tests.