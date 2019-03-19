Mike Trout, Angels near contract extension worth more than $400M, reports say

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are reportedly nearing a deal on the richest contract in professional sports history Tuesday.

Trout and the Angels were closing in on a 12-year, $430 million contract extension, which will likely keep him in an Angels uniform for the remainder of his career, USA Today reported, citing a person familiar with the deal.

PHILLIES' $330M STAR BRYCE HARPER LIMPS OFF FIELD, PLUNKED BY PITCH DURING SPRING TRAINING GAME

ESPN was the first to report that the Angels and Trout were finalizing the deal.

Trout will reportedly make $36 million per year, topping the mark previously set by Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. The deal is also worth more than what boxer Canelo Alvarez is making with DAZN, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old outfielder could have been a free agent after the 2020 season.

Since becoming the Angels’ full-time centerfielder, Trout has been in the American League MVP conversation every season. He’s won the award twice in seven full seasons with the Angels. He’s also finished in the top five in award voting every year since joining the big-league club full-time.

Trout has been at the top of his game since 2012 and has made the American League All-Star team every year, posting incredible numbers in each of his seven full seasons.

He’s led the American League in on-base percentage in the last three seasons (.441 in 2016, .442 in 2017 and .460 in 2018) and OPS in the last two seasons (1.071 in 2017 and 1.088 in 2018). He’s also recorded 10-plus wins above replacement in three seasons. Trout has never led the league in home runs, but hit a career-high 41 in 2015. He also led the AL in RBI with 111 in 2014.

The one thing Trout hasn’t had much success in -- or opportunity in -- is the postseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Millville, New Jersey, native has only made one appearance in a postseason series. The Angels faced off against the Kansas City Royals in 2014 and were swept in three games. In that series, Trout batted .083 with a .600 OPS and a home run.

The Angels can now plan to build around their superstar for the foreseeable future.