Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire from Duke after the 2021-22 season: report

Legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after the 2021-22 season.

The official announcement about Krzyzewski is "expected soon," Stadium reported Wednesday. The school did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Krzyzewski name has been synonymous with college basketball for more than four decades. He got his start at Duke before the 1980-81 season after serving as the coach for Army.

Before coaching, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was discharged from active duty as a captain and served as an assistant coach under Bobby Knight before taking the Army job.

He would build Duke into a powerhouse program. He took Duke back to the NCAA Tournament in his fourth season as head coach and was in the Final Four with the Blue Devils in his seventh season.

Krzyzewski would win his first national title in 1991. The team would knock off UNLV in the national semifinal and beat Kansas in the national championship. The last title Duke won under Krzyzewski came in 2015 with future NBA players Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Grayson Allen leading the team.

Coach K has also been a part of some of the greatest moments in NCAA men’s basketball history.

He was the coach when Grant Hill threw a cross-court baseball pass to Christian Laettner, who made a miraculous shot to give Duke the win over Kentucky in the 1992 Elite Eight.

He was the coach when Bobby Hurley hit the game-winner against UNLV in the 1991 Final Four matchup.

Memorable NBA players have graced Coach K’s teams. Hurley, Hill and Laettner all went to the NBA. Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Austin Rivers and J.J. Redick were some of the other greats on the Blue Devils teams.

With Duke, Krzyzewski would win five national championships and elevate countless players to the professional ranks. He has a career record of 1,170-361 in more than 1,500 games.

Krzyzewski also made his mark on the Olympic basketball stage.

He was the head coach for Team USA when the men took gold in 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. He was also an assistant when the team won gold in 1984 in Los Angeles and 1992 in Barcelona.

The replacement for Krzyzewski will have some big shoes to fill. Stadium reported the school is set to tape assistant coach Jon Scheyer to lead the Blue Devils in 2022 and beyond.