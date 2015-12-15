Mike Hoffman has 2 goals and an assist to lead Senators to 5-3 win over Kings

next Image 1 of 3

Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Kyle Turris, Erik Karlsson and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 33 saves in his 15th straight start.

Jamie McBain, Tyler Toffoli and Jake Muzzin scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 16 shots.

The Kings are 2-1-1 on their six-game road trip.

Los Angeles trimmed its deficit to 4-3 exactly halfway through the third period when Muzzin beat Anderson through the legs in traffic.

Zibanejad regained the two-goal lead for Ottawa when he jammed in Bobby Ryan's rebound 2:11 later.

The Senators scored four goals in the second to build a 4-2 lead. Trailing 1-0 to start the period, Ottawa scored three times on three shots to take control of the game.

Hoffman, with his first of the night, took a pass from Zibanejad behind the net and beat Quick with a one-timer.

Just more than a minute later, Karlsson passed to Turris, who caught Quick moving for his 13th of the season.

Ottawa made it 3-1 when Karlsson's point shot bounced through traffic and past a screened Quick.

The three goals came in a span of 3:34.

Hoffman scored his second of the game while playing give-and-go with Curtis Lazar to put the Senators up 4-1.

Los Angeles had a number of great chances in the period, but caught a break when Alec Martinez's dump in took a weird bounce. It put the puck out front with Anderson out to play it and allowed Toffoli an easy goal to cut the lead in half.

The Kings opened the scoring at the 14-minute mark of the first when McBain fired a slap shot from the faceoff circle to beat Anderson. It marked the 20th time this season the Senators have given up the first goal.

NOTES: Mark Stone picked up his 100th career point with an assist on Ottawa's second goal. ... Ottawa LW Shane Prince was a healthy scratch. ... Kings D Nick Ebert, D Jeff Schultz and C Jordan Weal were healthy scratches.