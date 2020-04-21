Mike Curtis, 'ferocious' Colts linebacker, dies at 77

Mike Curtis, one of the best linebackers to ever play for the Baltimore Colts, died on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced. He was 77.

Curtis was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro selection and won a Super Bowl and an NFL championship during his career. He played for the Colts from 1965 to 1975. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Redskins in the mid-to-late 1970s. It’s unclear how he died.

“Rest in peace, Mike Curtis. One of the game's most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers. Ferocious on the field, a gentleman off the field,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted.

One of Curtis’ most memorable performances came in Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys. Curtis intercepted Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton and returned it to the Dallas 28-yard line. It helped set up the game-winning field goal, giving the Colts a Super Bowl title.

He also famously tackled Roman Gabriel’s head.

Curtis first spent time as a fullback but switched to linebacker.

On defense, Curtis was a menace. He recorded 25 interceptions in his career, including five in 1970 with the Colts. He also returned two interceptions for a touchdown. He also recorded nine fumbles in his career and returned one for a touchdown.

Curtis wrote one book, “Keep Off My Turf.” He also wrote the forward for “The First 50 Super Bowls: How Football’s Championships Were Won.”

Curtis had three children and seven grandchildren.