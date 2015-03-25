Middle Tennessee aims to secure NCAA berth at Sun Belt tourney

Middle Tennessee enters this year's Sun Belt Conference Tournament looking for redemption from a year ago.

The Blue Raiders (27-4) are the top seed in the tournament, which begins Friday in Hot Springs, Ark. They were also the top seed a year ago before being upset by Arkansas State in the quarterfinals and relegated to the NIT.

Coach Kermit Davis has Middle Tennessee riding a 16-game winning streak entering this year's tournament, with the school eyeing its first NCAA tournament berth since 1989.

Both the men's and women's finals are scheduled for Monday.

Middle Tennessee (22-7) also enters as the top seed on the women's side, followed by Arkansas-Little Rock. The Trojans (22-7) have reached the NCAA tournament the last three seasons.