Middle linebacker Jon Beason returning to New York Giants

Jon Beason is going be back in the middle of the New York Giants' defense.

The Giants on Friday confirmed that they re-signed Beason. The team did not disclose details of the contract but reports say it was worth $19 million over three years.

The Giants also announced they re-signed fullback Henry Hynoski.

Beason came to the Giants in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers and stabilized the defense. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker had 98 tackles after joining the team in the sixth game of the season. New York's defense finished eighth in the league overall after being near the bottom.

"You know how when you pick up a good book and it's good because they develop a character and there's always some type of turmoil, something bad happens," Beason said. "And then the character has to come out and overcome it and then it's like, 'Man, that was a really good read.' For me, I think it just made my career story better, having to overcome some things.

"You come out, you get drafted high, you start making Pro Bowls and become the highest-paid player, All-Pro and all that stuff. That's a boring book. For me, I feel like it's prepared me for what's still to come. If you're going to lead men, especially at this level, you have to be battle-tested."

Beason was limited to five games in 2011 and '12 because of injuries and he was relegated to a backup role after three games in 2013. The Panthers were willing to take a seventh-round draft pick from the Giants for Beason, who was the 25th pick overall in the 2007 draft.

"You go through some stuff, you feel like you're getting dragged through the mud and all of a sudden you just keep fighting, fighting. And then you come out clean on the other side," Beason said. "For me, a fresh start was great. But obviously I know who I am and what I've already accomplished, so why can't I continue to do that? I feel like I'm just scratching the surface."

Hynoski, who suffered a knee injury in an offseason team activity in May, missed most of last season after a shoulder injury in third regular-season game.

"I'm finally 100 percent healthy now," Hynoski said. "I'm ready to go. I'm just extremely anxious to get back on the field. It was a humbling year."

Hynoski will have to compete with John Conner for the fullback job. Conner started seven of the 13 games.

"This is where I was comfortable, and luckily everything worked out," said Hynoski, who made the Giants as a free agent in 2011. "The Giants had a mutual feeling, the same feeling I had about them. They wanted me back, I wanted to be back here and I'm glad it worked out."

___

AP NFL website: — www.pro32.ap.org