Published
Last Update March 27, 2015

Michigan uses long ball to down Northwestern in OT

By | Sports Network

Evanston, IL – No. 11 Michigan finished 14-of-38 from long 55 overtime victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday.

Trey Burke led all scorers with 19 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 14 for Michigan (21-7, 11-4 Big Ten). Stu Douglass added 12 points to give the Wolverines their fourth-straight Big Ten victory for the first time since 2006.

Northwestern (16-11, 6-9) got 14 points from John Shurna and 12 from Davide Curletti. Reggie Hearn had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost to Michigan in overtime 66-64 when they met on Jan. 11.