Michigan State's Tom Izzo tests positive for coronavirus

Michigan State's legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Monday.

Izzo’s positive test was revealed during the Big Ten Conference’s daily antigen testing and was confirmed through a PCR test, the school said. The 65-year-old must spend 10 days in isolation and will be able to return to the basketball team on Nov. 17 at the earliest.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Izzo said in a statement through the school. "Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health. I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I've been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven't identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You'd be hard pressed to find a coach who's taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.”

“Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I'll have plenty of time to watch film. I'll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible.

“I appreciate the support from my family, my team and the Michigan State fan base, but if I could ask for one favor, I'd urge everyone to continue to listen to the medical experts and follow their advice. I'm proof that no one is immune, but I still believe that there are steps everyone can take to reduce their chances of contracting the virus.”

Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practices in Izzo’s absence.

Michigan State is scheduled to start the season against Virginia on Dec. 9.