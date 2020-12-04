Michigan state lawmakers urge Lions to hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as next head coach

Michigan state lawmakers are going to bat for Detroit Lions fans and hoping to bring in a native to become the team’s next head coach.

The group sent a letter to Lions ownership asking for the organization to recruit San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be the next head coach, ESPN reported Friday.

“We understand the difficulty of these upcoming decisions," the letter read. "As passionate and loyal Lions fans, we are asking you to hire Robert Saleh as the head coach of our team. He is the best candidate for the job and measures as such across every metric.

"A head coach like Robert can bring tremendous energy and heart to the franchise and would help us reach peaks that have seemed unobtainable for so long. We have an exceptional opportunity here and we trust you to make the best decision,” the letter continued.

“To turn the corner and become a winning franchise, these next hiring decisions are critical. We hope that you will consider Robert Saleh as the head coach, not only for us, but for everyone across the loyal fanbase of our beloved Detroit Lions.”

Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, authored the letter to Sheila Ford Hamp. Detroit had fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn after their loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. Hammoud said that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle signed the letter.

Saleh has been the defensive coordinator for the 49ers since 2017 and has previously been a target for many teams for their head coaching position.

Saleh is a Dearborn native as well. He was a defensive assistant at Michigan State, Central Michigan and Georgia. He was also on the coaching staffs of the Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars between 2005 and 2016 before joining the 49ers.

Detroit has not won a playoff game since the 1991 season. Barring a miracle, Detroit is on the cusp of locking in its third straight losing season.