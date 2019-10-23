Michigan's Shea Patterson says he was eye-gouged during crucial TD vs. Penn State

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson said Tuesday he had his eye gouged on a crucial touchdown during the Wolverines loss to Penn State over the weekend.

Patterson said the alleged eye-gouging occurred on 4th-and-goal from the Nittany Lions’ 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. He said as he tried to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak play, there was a Penn State defender in his face.

BLIND FORMER COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER MAKES JOKE AFTER LANE KIFFIN'S REFEREE TWEET

“Yeah, a little bit,” Patterson said when asked about whether there was eye-gouging, according to the Detroit Free Press. ”That was not fun at all. They had me for a good 10 seconds in there.”

Patterson added: “I was trying to reach the ball across the plane. I know for a good while I was screaming for my life. Wasn’t too happy about that.”

Michigan offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. also brought up eye-gouging unprompted, according to the Free Press.

EX-COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACH MARK RICHT SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

“Shea played lights-out that game. I loved his composure,” Runyan said. “His leadership. Even on the touchdown, the QB sneak, I can’t believe it, but we were down there, and we were in the pile — I wasn’t in it — but Shea was getting his eyes gouged out in the scrum. He was still fighting, people were getting in his eyes. He came to the sidelines, tears all in his eyes. It was ridiculous that people were trying to gouge his eyes out. But he kept fighting for us and I appreciate it. He’s an awesome leader.”

Patterson confirmed Runyan’s account of what happened and said it was the most violence pile he’s ever been in.

“Yeah, dude had his index finger in my eye, my whole — in my eye socket, for about, like I said, 10 seconds,” he said.

Neither player mentioned any Penn State player specifically in the alleged eye-gouging incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan lost the game 28-21.